Five die as Mexican Navy plane crashes off US coast

MEXICO CITY: At least five people, including a 2-year-old burn victim, died when a small Mexican Navy aircraft crashed on Monday off the Texas coast near Galveston during a humanitarian mission to transfer the child for treatment in the United States.

The Navy said that of the eight people on board the aircraft, two survived the crash and one was missing. The flight was carrying the child from the southern Mexican city of Merida.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said the child was among those killed, and that rescue workers were still searching for the missing person.

“My condolences to the relatives ... and those who were travelling in the aircraft,” she said during her regular morning press conference.

“There were medics, nurses, Navy personnel, and relatives of the child.” The sheriff’s office in Galveston did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Local Mexican broadcaster N+ said the 2-year-old had suffered third-degree burns from a boiling water spill and that various hospitals around the family’s home city of Escarcega had said they were not able to treat such a serious burn.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025