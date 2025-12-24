Notice to police on plea for FIR against actor

LAHORE: A justice of peace in Lahore on Tuesday sought a report from Old Anarkali police on a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against actor Saba Qamar for wearing a police uniform.

The judge heard a petition filed by citizen, Waseem Zawaar, challenging the police’s failure to register an FIR against the actress.

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel Mujaded Bajwa argued that Saba Qamar had worn the uniform of a superintendent of police (SP) and recorded a video, which amounted to a violation of the law.

The lawyer contended that wearing a police uniform without authorisation was illegal and that the act had adversely affected the morale and image of the Punjab Police.

He told the court that an application had been submitted to Old Anarkali police seeking registration of a case, but the police refused to register the FIR.

The counsel asked the court to direct the police to take legal action and register a case against the actor in accordance with the law.

After hearing the arguments, the judge directed the police to submit a report on the matter within a week.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025