PR expects revenues to jump to Rs100bn

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) expects revenue earnings of Rs100 billion in the ongoing fiscal year 2025-26 ending on June 30, next year.

According to a spokesperson, the PR made progress in revenue generation, safety, upgradation, digitisation and administrative reforms resulting in tangible benefits for passengers and positive contributions to the national economy during 2025.

The organisation generated more than Rs93 billion in revenue during 2024-25, while revenue of Rs50 billion was expected in the first half (till Dec 31) of the financial year 2025-26, he claimed.

“Maintaining the current pace, the PR is well positioned to achieve a milestone of Rs100 billion in revenue for the first time by the end of the financial year on June 30, 2026,” the spokesperson said.

Spokesperson claims Railways has reduced accidents, upgraded stations and train rakes

He said that after upgrading the Safety Department to the status of a Directorate, a marked reduction in accidents had been achieved. Following the establishment of the Safety Directorate, the accident rate had declined from 0.09 per cent to 0.04 per cent, and no serious accidents were reported during this period, he claimed.

In 2025, he said that the Rawalpindi Station was developed as the country’s first smart station, equipped with modern cameras and advanced security systems. Plans were underway to convert other major stations into smart stations in 2026, while a decision had also been taken to install cameras inside trains.

He further shared that the PR had upgraded eight train rakes within just eight months, including on the Shalimar Express, Pak Business Express, Lasani Express and Faiz Ahmed Faiz Express.

“The target is to upgrade all trains by December 2026. In addition, major stations in Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad have already been upgraded,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the PR had been fully digitised, with the entire ministerial and departmental workflow shifted to e-filing.

ATM, DVM and POS machines had been installed at major stations across the network. He said that attendance had also been computerised, ensuring that salaries could not be drawn without physical attendance at the workplace.

During 2025, 394 acres of railway land were also retrieved from encroachers. He reaffirmed that by December 2026, all encroached railway land would be fully recovered.

Under the outsourcing initiative, three railway schools had already been outsourced, while the remaining schools would be outsourced within the next six months. Additionally, eleven more trains were in the process of being outsourced, he shared.

He added that cleaning services at the Lahore, Khanewal, Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi stations had been outsourced, ensuring cleanliness standards were maintained even at midnight.

The quality of food at stations had also been improved and provincial food authorities were authorised to conduct inspections at any time.

He said that progress was also underway on the Karachi-Rohri new track project, with groundbreaking scheduled for July.

“These initiatives collectively represent important milestones toward transforming PR into a modern, safe and financially sustainable institution,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025