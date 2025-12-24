Murder convict gets death sentence

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad Additional District and Sessions Judge Asadullah Siraj handed down death sentence and a fine of Rs1 million to a murder convict on Tuesday.

Convict Husnain Maqsood had shot dead one Jawad Hussain, who had returned from Dubai, on Jan 1, 2022 because the deceased had demanded the convict to return borrowed money.

In another case in Faisalabad, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muzaffar Khan awarded life imprisonment and fine of Rs200,000 to a murder case convict.

Convict Muhammad Afzal had a quarrel with victim Muhammad Ali over some issue. To take revenge, the convict killed the victim by hitting him with a brick when he was asleep in an outhouse of a farmer where he was employed on February 2, 2025 in Chak 57 JB Bara Ghiala.

ROBBERY: A trader claims he was deprived of 80-tola gold ornaments worth Rs33.68 million, Rs400,000 cash, five wristwatches, CCTV camera system and other valuables in a house robbery on Monday night.

Trader Rana Irshadullah of Millat Town locality of Faisalabad, in his complaint, said he and his family had gone to attend a marriage ceremony on Monday night.

In their absence, he claimed thieves broke the locks of his house and took away gold, cash and other valuables.

Police are investigating.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025