E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Two dead, 19 injured in bus-van collision

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NAROWAL: Two persons were killed and 19 others injured in a collision between a speeding bus and a passenger van in Sheikhupura on Tuesday.

Sheikhupura Rescue 1122 Spokesperson Tajammul Hussain said that their control room was informed of an accident near the Ladhike Stop on the Narang Mandi Narowal Road. He said that the rescue teams from Narang Mandi and Muridke reached the spot. He said that they pulled the injured out of the bus and the van with the help of local people.

The injured were identified as Malik Muhammad (10), Muhammad Shahzad (45), Kashif Mahmood (25), Soraya Bibi (50), Muhammad Atif (38), Muhammad Yousuf (50), Ali Hassan (28), Muhammad Gulrez (50), Sughri Bibi (45), Muhammad Saghar (22), Muhammad Naseem (15), Zahid Ali (50), Muhammad Nadeem (37), Muhammad Majeed (32), Samina Bibi (45) and Amjad Ali (22).

He said the medical team provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to the Narang Mandi and Muridke hospitals. However, Malik Muhammad and Muhammad Shahzad died on the spot due to their critical condition.

According to the hospital sources, the condition of three patients was said to be critical. He said that the bodies of the two people who died in the accident had been handed over to the local police.

He said the speeding bus was going to Shakargarh from Lahore and it collided with a passenger van coming from the opposite direction.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

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