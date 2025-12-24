15 TLP workers sent on judicial remand

SAHIWAL: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) sent 15 arrested workers and activists of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to Central Prison Pakpattan on judicial remand.

The judge directed Farid Nagar Police of Pakpattan to present them before court on Jan 5. According to the first information report, 58 TLP workers were involved on pelting police with stones, creating law and order situation, blocking traffic and manhandling law enforcement personnel on Oct 13 at Jamal Chowk on the call of TLP leader Saad Rizvi.

The case was registered on Oct 13. Those remanded include Muhammad Husnain, Ali Husnain, Maqsood Ahmed, Fakhar Hussain, Rafiq, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Mobeen, Idrees, Wali Muhammad, Ashraf, Muhammad Ahmed, Waqas Qadir, Allah Dita, Intizar Hussain, Shamoon Bahadur and Syed Irfan Shah.

The judge also rejected the bail application of two TLP activists, Inayat Ali and Shahbaz Ali, and handed them over to City Police Arifwala and CCD Police Sahiwal, respectively.

Inayat Ali was booked while taking out a violent procession on Oct 13 at Burewala Chowk, Arifwala.

He was arrested along with 21 office-bearers and workers of the TLP under sections of the MPO, ATA and PPC.

Shahbaz Ali was captured by the Crime Control Department on Nov 12 from Diloowala Bangla, Arifwala, for spreading hate material, including pamphlets, banned books and receipts belonging to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025