1,709 graduates get degrees at MNS varsity convocation

LAHORE: As many as 1,709 graduates were awarded degrees at the 4th convocation of Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture Multan on Tuesday.

MNA Syed Ali Qasim Gilani was the chief guest, while Kashmir Affairs Committee Chairman Rana Qasim Noon, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali and a large number of students and faculty members attended the ceremony.

Mr Gilani said education is the foundation of nation-building, and that the younger generation must play an active role in Pakistan’s development by combining modern research, scientific thinking, and ethical values.

He emphasised that agricultural education holds a central position in ensuring economic stability and national food self-sufficiency. He said people must be provided with modern technology and connected with the best practices of the world.

During the convocation, a total of 20 gold medals and 35 silver medals — including 13 medals for postgraduate students — were distributed, while 25 PhD scholars from various disciplines were awarded degrees in recognition of their research contributions. These research works covered areas such as crop productivity, climate-smart agriculture, food security, and agricultural value chain development.

VC Prof Ali said the convocation symbolises the successful completion of students’ hard work, perseverance, and academic journey.

He emphasised that they were committed to promote quality education, research, and innovation in order to produce graduates capable of playing an effective role in national food security, environmental sustainability, and rural prosperity.

He stressed the importance of graduates establishing alumni associations and maintaining a continuous relationship with the university to contribute to institutional development.

He said such strong linkages would not only strengthen academic networks but also create new opportunities through the exchange of practical experience.

The VC said the primary objective of today’s graduates should be to enhance the profitability of Pakistan’s farmers. To achieve this,

agricultural graduates must transform agriculture into a sustainable and profitable sector through modern business models, advanced technologies, and efficient service delivery systems.

He said if agricultural service institutions and land clusters were organised under the leadership of educated youth in agriculture, these models would not only help increase farmers’ income but also promote agricultural entrepreneurship on a large scale.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025