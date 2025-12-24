Woman booked for honey trap, extortion

SARGODHA: The Satellite Town Police registered a case against a woman for allegedly honey-trapping wealthy men and later extorting money from them.

According to the police, a woman named Asia along with her three sisters had allegedly extorted more than five million rupees from various traders of Sargodha, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin and Islamabad.

Police claimed that they registered cases of rape against wealthy people and after collecting heavy amounts from them, they retract their accusations to get the accused acquitted.

Police claimed that it was learnt that nine such cases were registered in Sargodha and 21 in Faisalabad. Police claimed that they recently changed their statement in front of court to get a trader acquitted after allegedly receiving Rs2 million. After this, the Satellite Town Police registered a case against the woman.

TRAINING: University of Sargodha (UoS) Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) launched the fifth phase of its training programme under the theme “Organisational Rules & Workplace Integrity” for officials serving in BS-11.

UoS Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Sarwar Awan, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony as chief guest, underscored the significance of understanding organisational rules, institutional policies, and ethical conduct to ensure transparency, discipline, and effective service delivery.

He emphasised that integrity and compliance with the rules were essential for strengthening administrative efficiency and fostering a culture of professionalism within public sector institutions.

The training programme features expert-led sessions covering key institutional and professional domains.

HRDC Director Amjad Hussain delivered a comprehensive presentation on the varsity’s Ordinance, Act, Statutes, and Policies, highlighting the importance of strict adherence to the rules and alignment with institutional objectives.

Meanwhile, Assistant Registrar (HR) Raja Saleemullah conducted an insightful session on ‘Workplace Ethics and Legal Compliance’, focusing on integrity, accountability, and professional responsibility in the workplace.

A total of 53 participants from various teaching and non-teaching departments attended the training.

The programme will continue until December 31, 2025, and will include interactive sessions and expert-led discussions aimed at enhancing participants’ professional skills, institutional understanding and overall job performance.

ACCIDENT: A 55-year-old woman died after a speeding van hit a motorcycle in Sargodha city on Tuesday.

According to the police, Manzoran Bibi (55) of Lahore Road, Chak 79 South, died on the spot after a speeding van hit a motorcycle near the truck depot on the Fatima Jinnah Road in Sargodha.

Her body was shifted to the DHQ Teaching Hospital and the police were investigating.

PROJECT INAUGURATION: Punjab Zakat and Ushr Council Chairman and Punjab Assembly Member Rana Munawar Ghaus Khan inaugurated the 69-kilometer-long road worth Rs5 billion from the Kutchery Railway Gate to Jhamra on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Shaheenabad along with Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and representatives of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mr Khan said the road project stretched from the Kachhari Gate to Jhamra and covered the areas of 88 Gate, Charnali, Pindi Rasool, Shaheenabad, Salanwali, Sobhaga and Shah Nakdar.

He said the project’s tendering process had been completed and the construction work had now officially started.

Highlighting the development initiatives, Mr Khan said that welfare of the people and the development of the province was the sole vision of the Punjab government.

Appreciating the provincial government’s focus on infrastructure and development schemes, he said that the leadership of the PML-N was committed to serving the people.

He said that the work inaugurated at Shaheenabad Zero Point covered the first phase from Sargodha and Shaheenabad to Sillanwali. The second phase connecting Sobhaga with Shah Nakdar and Jhamra would start in the coming weeks, he added.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025