E-Paper | July 10, 2026

PMA cries foul over FBR raids at private hospitals

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan President Dr Masood Hiraj says the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officers are continuously harassing the owners, doctors, and other staff of private medical hospitals in the city.

“We will close all the public and private hospitals of the Multan division if the surprise raids of FBR do not stop,” he said while addressing a press conference along with other representatives of the PMA in Multan Press Club on Tuesday.

He said that eight to 10 members of the FBR were approaching the private hospitals of the city and harassing the staff.

“They will register FIR against the FBR team if anything happens to patients.”

Mr Hiraj said the FBR teams were issuing point of sales (PoS) notices and harassing the doctors. “The FBR is a federal institution and it is only raiding hospitals in south Punjab and not any other province of the country,” he alleged.

Mr Hiraj claimed that the doctors were working to reduce the burden of the public hospital while working in the private hospitals to provide health facilities to the people of the region.

“We will respond to these operations and raids if the hospitals are not informed about the FBR team’s visit prior to the raid,” he warned.

Dr Masood Hiraj said that they would start sit-ins outside the public hospitals and would also stop providing medical facilities in public and private hospitals of the Seraiki region if the government did not take measures to address the issue.

Dr Shahid Rao, Dr Ismail Bashir, Dr Ajmal Madni, Dr Irfan Paracha, Dr Aziz Paracha, Dr Syed Abdul Sami, Dr Hamayun, Dr Nasir Siddique, Dr Imran Mazari and Dr Zulqurnain Haider were also present.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

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