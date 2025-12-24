IOC invites Russian ski mountaineer Filippov for Winter Games

LAUSANNE: Russian ski mountaineer Nikita Filippov has been issued an official invitation to the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said.

Russia and Belarus were banned by the IOC following the former’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and t he IOC ruled in September that Russians and Belarusians cleared to compete at the Games would compete as neutral independent athletes, without a national flag or anthem.

Filippov is Russias third officially approved athlete for the Games, joining figure skaters Adelia Petrosyan and Pyotr Gumennik. Belarusian figure skater Viktoriya Safonova has also been cleared to take part.

Next year’s Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will feature ski mountaineering for the first time at the Games, with the events taking place from Feb 19-21.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025