Jimenez penalty earns Fulham scrappy home win over Forest

LONDON: Striker Raul Jimenez scored a first-half penalty as Fulham defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0 in a dull Premier League clash at Craven Cottage on Monday to move 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Marco Silva’s Fulham climbed to 13th place on 23 points from 17 matches, while Forest stayed 17th with 18 points, five clear of the drop zone.

It was a game of few chances lacking in quality, and there were more yellow cards (8) than shots on target (3), but the decisive moment came in first-half added time.

Brazilian Douglas Luiz caught compatriot Kevin in the box with a naive lunge and Jimenez made no mistake with his penalty as he continued his 100% record in the Premier League with an 11th successful spot-kick.

Jimenez flashed a header wide in the first half, and at the other end Igor Jesus blasted over the crossbar from an excellent shooting opportunity.

Kevin should have got a shot away after breaking clear midway through the second half but a poor touch meant the opportunity was spurned.

Fulham were without Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey, who are representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

But that didn’t stop the Cottagers from clinching successive league wins after beating Burnley last weekend.

“We are very happy and pleased for the three points. They are massive for us,” Silva said. “We spoke before the match about how it’s going to be important for us to win again at home, and to have back-to-back league victories.”

Forest manager Sean Dyche, meanwhile, watched his side limp through 90 minutes and create very little in attack.

“That killer instinct was not there tonight. It’s a reminder if you’re not at it, the game will go against you,” Dyche said. “We got into good moments, but never really threatened. We have to do the basics better.”

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025