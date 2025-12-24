E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery

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SAO PAULO: Neymar has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on his knee, his club Santos said on Monday, as the winger bids to get back to full fitness and earn a place in the Brazil squad for next year’s World Cup.

The 33-year-old returned to his childhood club Santos in January and played a key role in their survival in the Brazilian top flight, playing through the pain and scoring five times in their last four matches.

In a statement on Monday, Santos said Brazil’s national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar performed the surgery, having previously operated on Neymar for a foot fracture as well as the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament he suffered against Uruguay in October 2023.

“An arthroscopy was performed to treat a medial meniscus injury. The surgery was a success, and the athlete is doing well,” they added.

Santos did not provide a timeline for his return, though Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reported his recovery would take up to a month. Neymar’s Santos contract expires at the end of the year but he is in talks with the club over a new deal.

Neymar, Brazil’s leading goalscorer with 79 goals from 128 matches, has not featured for the five-times World Cup winners since 2023 due to a succession of injuries.

In October, national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti said the former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward must be fit if he is to earn a recall to the squad for the June 11 to July 19 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Brazil will face Scotland, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco and Haiti in Group ‘C’.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

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