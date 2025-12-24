Evenepoel seeking to ‘break through ceiling’ and challenge Pogacar

BRUSSELS: Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel believes he can mount a serious challenge at next year’s Tour de France, though he knows dethroning champion Tadej Pogacar will be no easy task.

The 25-year-old former Vuelta a Espana winner, who won Olympic gold in the road race and time trial at last year’s Paris Games, will spearhead Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe’s campaign alongside German Florian Lipowitz at cycling’s biggest race.

The pair will have their work cut out for them as they look to win a first Tour de France for the German team, however, with Pogacar by far the favourite to win a record-equalling fifth title.

“I want to be better than him [Pogacar]. That’s very difficult, we all know that. But that’s why I came here. To take those steps. To go for it, on it and over it,” Evenepoel told Belgium’s state-funded sports website Sporza in an interview published on Monday.

“That will take a lot of effort, but I’m very motivated, and I really needed this new step [joining Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe] to completely break through a ceiling. I hope to be able to boom this year.”

Asked if he could win the Tour de France, Evenepoel, who begins his season in Spain next month, said: “Yes.”

“If everything continues to go well and if I can have a really good winter, good training camps and the points I’m looking for in the races in the spring,” he added. “If I can show in Catalonia that I am there to win, like I was in 2023 heading into the Giro d’Italia, then I definitely think I will be able to reach that level. Your foundation needs to be there before you can work on those high-intensity workouts, the real VO2 max workouts.

“That’s where I can improve the most. It also makes sense: if Tadej attacks, I can keep up for a while, but not for too long. That’s what I have to work on now.”

Next year’s Tour de France will begin in Barcelona on July 4.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025