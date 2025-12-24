Man, son shot dead outside Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex

RAWALPINDI: A father and his son were gunned down allegedly by their rivals outside the Liaquat Bagh Sports Complex on Murree Road.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene after killing the two. Police said three criminal cases had been registered against the deceased with Pirwadhai and Waris Khan police stations on murder and other charges.

According to initial police reports, the deceased, Rizwan Akbar, and his father, Akbar Khan, residents of Safdarabad, Pirwadhai, were returning home on a motorcycle after attending court proceedings.

As they reached near the Sports Complex on Murree Road, they were intercepted by two motorcyclists wearing helmets. One of the riders opened fire on the father and son, critically injuring them. They were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The attackers escaped from the busy Murree Road without being arrested. Police said one case had been registered against Rizwan Akbar with Waris Khan police, while two other cases were registered against the deceased with Pirwadhai police.

A police spokesman said City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani had taken notice of the double murder, which appeared to be the result of an old enmity.

The SSP operations and other police officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital for postmortem.

Police said an investigation had been launched to ascertain the facts behind the double murder.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025