The Mall, GPO Chowk in Murree restricted to families only

RAWALPINDI: The Murree district administration on Tuesday imposed Section 144 to restrict The Mall and General Post Office Chowk to families only in order to avoid any disturbance on the eve of Christmas/Quaid-i-Azam Day and the new year.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi issued a notification stating that Section 144 was imposed from December 24 to 26 and from December 30 to January 1. It said that only families will enter The Mall and GPO Chowk.

The notification said that action would be taken against the violators under section 188.

Meanwhile, the district administration also imposed a ban on all types of construction in the district for 90 days.

The DC issued another notification which stated that as per the instructions of the Punjab government a complete ban had been imposed on all types of construction activities in the revenue limits of Murree.

The restrictions included construction of houses, hotels, commercial buildings and other infrastructure, mining, stone crushing and excavation, and delivery of construction materials.

The ban is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 90 days or until the completion of the Murree Master Plan. Legal action will be taken in case of violation. The public was urged for cooperation so that the natural environment of Murree and the protection of human lives can be ensured.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025