Leaders of banned TLP quit politics

KARACHI: Several leaders of the proscribed Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) announced on Tuesday their decision to quit their party as well as politics.

The announcement was made by six TLP leaders — Muhammad Naeem, Shabbir Ahmed, Amjad Naeem, Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Zahir and Muhammad Nadeem — at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club.

Naeem said their decision was made voluntarily and without any pressure as they believe the TLP had strayed from its founding principles.

He said they could not remain part of politics based on unrest and confrontation, which is why they had decided to leave political life altogether.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025