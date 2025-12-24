Centenarian regains sight in rare Al-Shifa surgery

RAWALPINDI: Al-Shifa Trust surgeons have successfully restored vision to a 101-year-old patient suffering from dense cataracts and age-related macular degeneration (AMD), after multiple specialists had declined the case, citing high medical risks.

Raza Khan, a resident of Islamabad, underwent the high-risk procedure at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital in Rawalpindi. The surgical team, led by Dr Sabeehuddin, used advanced surgical tools and special gels to protect the delicate eye tissues, which is especially important in elderly patients.

The case carried sentimental weight for the institution, as Mr Khan was a close friend of the late Lieutenant General Jahan Dad Khan, the trust’s founder. Before his procedure, Khan’s family reported being turned away by several ophthalmologists in the twin cities, who felt the patient’s age and retinal degeneration posed too great a risk.

“The procedure involved more than just removing the cloudy lens,” noted the head of the cataract department. “We had to work with retinal problems that usually reduce the chances of success for very elderly patients. To witness recovery at this age shows the progress of modern eye care.”

Post-operative assessments confirmed a significant breakthrough as the patient has regained sufficient vision to identify family members and navigate his surroundings independently. His recovery marks one of the oldest successful cataract interventions documented in the region.

Al-Shifa Trust currently operates six specialised hospitals across Pakistan, including facilities in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Kohat, Sukkur, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit.

A seventh hospital is currently under construction in Lahore and is scheduled to begin operations in 2027. According to institutional data, approximately 80 per cent of the trust’s patients receive treatment free of charge or at heavily subsidised rates.

The success comes at a critical time for eye health in Pakistan. National Survey data indicate there are roughly 2.7 million blind individuals in the country, with cataracts accounting for 51pc of those cases.

Despite the high prevalence, surgical coverage remains below 65pc in rural districts, often leaving the elderly in total darkness.

This milestone shines as a testament to the extraordinary growth of complex geriatric interventions within Pakistan’s philanthropic healthcare sector.

Fueled by the community’s generosity, Al-Shifa Trust proudly bridges the gap left by the overstrained public health system, transforming lives through medical excellence.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025