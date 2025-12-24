Pakistan's growing contribution to climate research highlighted

ISLAMABAD: Researchers have highlighted Pakistan’s growing contribution to global climate research and the urgent need for stronger international collaboration.

Speaking at a three-day workshop, which aimed to address Pakistan’s under-representation in global climate change discourse and climate communication, participants said Pakistani academics are producing groundbreaking research across a wide range of areas, including climate pollution, water contamination, food security, community-based resilience and integration of climate education at an early age, says a press release.

The three-day collaborative workshop brought together leading minds from the University of Oxford and Pakistani climate change.

The experts expressed strong interest in building long-term research partnerships with scholars in Pakistan, particularly early career researchers who were conducting high-impact and field-based work.

Discussions focused on developing joint publication strategies and creating sustainable collaboration models that combine global academic expertise with local, on-ground data.

One early career researcher said the workshop was especially meaningful as it created rare opportunities to connect with climate experts working directly in Pakistan.

The researcher emphasised that while western institutions often have access to advanced resources and training, meaningful climate solutions depend on local knowledge and real-time data from affected communities.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025