Two killed in Taxila

TAXILA: Two people were killed in two different incidents within the limits of the city and the Pindigheb Police station of Attock on Tuesday.

In the first incident, the body of a 68-year-old man was found in mutilated condition from his house located near school number 2.

The sources said that the man was living alone in his house, and his body was recovered after a foul smell was observed by a neighbour. The body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy.

Separately, a man was shot dead in Dhalian in the limits of Pindigheb Police station.

The police attributed the day’s broad killing to old enmity. Police handed over the body after an autopsy at the tehsil headquarters hospital.

Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigation.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025