E-Paper | July 10, 2026

FIR against Dhurandhar’s director, cast not legally possible, court told

Sumair Abdullah Published
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KARACHI: Police informed a sessions court on Tuesday that a criminal case against director, producer and actors of Bollywood film Dhurandhar for being defamatory to the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party was legally not possible.

In response to an application filed by PPP sympathiser Mohammad Amir for an FIR against the director, producer and other crew members of Dhurandhar, the SHO of Darakhshan police station stated that during the course of an inquiry the police found that all the proposed accused persons are Indian nationals, having no residential, business, or legal presence within Pakistan.

“The impugned film was produced, filmed and released in India and all alleged acts took place outside the territorial jurisdiction of Pakistan, no material or evidence has surfaced to suggest screening, circulation, or availability of the said film within Pakistan,” he added.

The SHO stated in the report that the applicant also failed to disclose commission of any cognisable offence within the territorial jurisdiction of the Darakhshan police station, or Pakistan at large.

“In absence of territorial jurisdiction and essential legal ingredients, registration of an FIR is neither warranted nor permissible under law,” the police said.

The report stated that the police had made multiple efforts to contact the applicant but he did not appear before the police for verification of his allegations, despite sufficient opportunity was provided.

Submitting their opinion, the police report suggested that the application was devoid of merit and did not call for registration of an FIR and liable to be dismissed.

The applicant moved the court after the police refused to register an FIR. He had submitted that the PPP was portrayed as sympathetic to terrorists in the movie, and Lyari was labelled as a “terrorist war zone”, which was provocative, misleading and harmful misrepresentation, damaging the reputation of the country and its people.

He stated that he viewed the official trailer and promotional material of the film on social media platforms. He said that the images of Ms Bhutto, along with PPP’s flag and rally visuals, were used in the movie without any legal permission.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

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Sumair Abdullah is a reporter for Dawn with over three years of experience, currently covering district and special courts in Karachi. He can be found on X at @sumairahmed.

Sumair Abdullah

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