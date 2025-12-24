E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Govt bodies at airport told to facilitate passengers

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KARACHI: A federal ombudsman inspection team on Tuesday emphasised that people intending to travel out of the country must be sensitised about all documentary and codal requirements to prevent any inconvenience at the time of departure at airports.

The team visited the Jinnah International Airport and held a meeting with senior officers of Pakistan Airports Autho­rity, Airport Security Force, Customs, Anti-Narc­o­tics Force, FIA, Passport and Immigration, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation and other relevant agencies and organisations.

The team members stressed close coordination among all the relevant organisations working at the airport and ensuring maximum facilitation to passengers.

The team was briefed about the working of the One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD), implementation status on Factor of Safety (FoS) guidelines, and challenges encountered while various measures for facilitation of passengers and resolution of public complaints were also discussed. Speaking at the occasion, ombudsman’s team leader Amir Shaikh emphasised adopting a proactive approach for resolving the issues and complaints of passengers and providing maximum facilities to them.

Passengers, particularly the citizens and workers intending to travel abroad, should be imparted awareness and important guidelines regarding necessary documentation and codal formalities in advance so that they do not face any difficulty at the time of departure, he underscored.

The airport authorities should regularly visit the facilitation desk and maintain close coordination with all the relevant agencies to swiftly resolve the issues arising time by time, he further directed and added that travel agents should be made responsible for providing all the necessary information and guidance to their clients to ensure hassle-free travel.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

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