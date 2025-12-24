Truck runs over, kills four-year-old

KARACHI: Reckless driving claimed life of a minor girl in Manghopir on Tuesday, according to police.

The traffic police said in a statement that four-year-old Noor Saba was run over and killed by a fast-moving truck near ‘Garam Chashma’ near Ziaul Uloom.

The driver responsible for the fatal accident managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the heavy vehicle that was seized by the police.

The police said that he was identified as Gulab Khan and efforts were underway to arrest him.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025