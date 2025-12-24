Agriculture dept, SAU to enhance collaboration in research

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the Sindh agriculture department have agreed to enhance collaboration in agricultural research, extension services and farmer-friendly advisory systems.

The collaboration includes introduction of paid internship opportunities, comprising six-week internships for the SAU undergraduate students and one-year paid post-graduation internship placements for agriculture graduates.

A university announcement on Tuesday said that the understanding was reached during a high-level meeting held in Karachi between SAU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Altaf Ali Siyal, and agriculture, supply & prices department secretary Mohammad Zaman Narejo.

The meeting focused on advancing sustainable agriculture, crop monitoring through satellite technology, introducing improved crop varieties, addressing climate change challenges, promoting farmer-centric practices, ensuring access to modern technologies at the farm level, and enhancing awareness among farming communities.

Under the cooperation, with the support of the Sindh government, structured internship programmes offering stipends would be launched for the SAU students while one-year house job level internship programmes with stipends would be introduced for agriculture graduates within the provincial agriculture sector.

These initiatives were intended to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical field exposure while substantially enhancing employability of young graduates.

The VC said strong coordination between academic institutions and government departments was essential for promoting sustainable agriculture and effectively responding to emerging challenges such as climate change and food insecurity.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025