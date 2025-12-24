Two jailed for 10 years in encounter case

LARKANA: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Larkana on Tuesday sentenced two men to 10-year rigorous imprisonment each and imposed a fine of Rs30,000 each in a police encounter case.

ATC Judge Altaf Hussain Dayo found accused Anwar Ali Jeho and Abdul Ghaffar alias Faqeero Jeho guilty of firing on police in 2024 within the remit of the Naudero police station as prosecution proved its case beyond a shadow of a doubt.

In case of failure to pay the fine, each one of the convicts will have to undergo an additional six months’ imprisonment, the court ruled.

According to the prosecution, on March 8, 2024, policemen from Naudero and other police stations carried out an operation at Ibrahim Ji Wand village following information about the presence of a proclaimed offender, Sajid alias Sajad Jeho, and other criminals. During the action, the accused opened fire with modern weapons at the police party, causing injuries to a former SHO of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto police station, Inspector Ishtiaq Ahmed Pathan.

A case was registered on the complaint of ASI Irshad Ali Shah on behalf of the state under FIR No. 2024/20 at Naudero police station under Sections 324, 353, 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with Sections 7/6 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The FIR nominated 22 identified accused, including Sajid alias Sajad Jeho, along with 15 unidentified persons, for obstructing official duty, firing at police with intent to kill and spreading fear and terror in the village.

Subsequently, during police operations, the two convicted accused, Anwar Ali Jeho and Abdul Ghaffar alias Faqeero Jeho, were arrested with weapons and sent jail while the remaining accused are still at large. After the announcement of the sentence, police shifted both convicts to Larkana Central prison.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025