E-Paper | July 10, 2026

3 Pesco workers injured in kidnapping attempt in Bannu

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

BANNU: Three employees of Peshawar Electric Supply Company were injured when they resisted an attempt by armed men to abduct them near Domel town in Bannu on Tuesday.

The Pesco employees were working on a supply line near Adhmi Bridge when the unidentified assailants attempted to kidnap them.

However, they resisted the bid and suffered injuries when the attackers opened fire on them.

According to Pesco Bannu spokesperson Umar Ali Khan, the injured employees included superintendent Umar Dar Ali Khan, lineman Noor Mohammad Khan and driver Eidullah Khan.

District police officer Yasir Afridi confirmed the incident, stating that militants were attempting to abduct the Pesco employees, but a timely and swift response by the police foiled the kidnapping attempt.

According to the DPO, police teams are conducting search operations at various locations to arrest the attackers.

The injured employees were shifted to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital for medical care.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Pesco Bannu circle superintending engineer Saeedur Rehman and a large number of employees reached the hospital to enquire after the injured colleagues.

Five Pesco employees were abducted in Bannu, who were safely recovered after nearly two months through successful negotiations.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe