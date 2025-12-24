3 Pesco workers injured in kidnapping attempt in Bannu

BANNU: Three employees of Peshawar Electric Supply Company were injured when they resisted an attempt by armed men to abduct them near Domel town in Bannu on Tuesday.

The Pesco employees were working on a supply line near Adhmi Bridge when the unidentified assailants attempted to kidnap them.

However, they resisted the bid and suffered injuries when the attackers opened fire on them.

According to Pesco Bannu spokesperson Umar Ali Khan, the injured employees included superintendent Umar Dar Ali Khan, lineman Noor Mohammad Khan and driver Eidullah Khan.

District police officer Yasir Afridi confirmed the incident, stating that militants were attempting to abduct the Pesco employees, but a timely and swift response by the police foiled the kidnapping attempt.

According to the DPO, police teams are conducting search operations at various locations to arrest the attackers.

The injured employees were shifted to Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital for medical care.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Pesco Bannu circle superintending engineer Saeedur Rehman and a large number of employees reached the hospital to enquire after the injured colleagues.

Five Pesco employees were abducted in Bannu, who were safely recovered after nearly two months through successful negotiations.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025