Two killed in clash over Charsadda money dispute

CHARSADDA: Two persons were killed and four others injured in a clash between two groups over a money dispute in Pirano locality in the limits of Mandani police station here on Tuesday.

Local residents and police said the incident took place after a verbal altercation over Rs50,000 money dispute, resulting in the death of two people and serious injuries to four others.

They said the deceased were identified as Zahid Shah alias Bulbul Shah, and Sajjad Khan, while the injured persons included Atif, Munir, Alamgir Shah and Hasnain Shah.

The bodies were shifted to Tangi Hospital for autopsy, while the injured persons were referred to a hospital in Peshawar in precarious condition.

As soon as the information was received, a large contingent of police reached the spot, cordoned off the area and collected evidence. The police have arrested the accused persons and started an investigation.

Both the sides filed reports against each other at the Mandani police station.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025