CM aide assures industrialists of solution to issues

KOHAT: The adviser to KP chief minister on Finance Muzammil Aslam has assured industrialists of priority-based solutions to long-standing issues facing the Kohat Small Industrial Estate, during a visit aimed at boosting industrial activity and investor confidence here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by coordinator col (retd) Waqas Paracha, the finance adviser toured the estate and reviewed the industrial environment and ongoing operations, said a statement.

Local industrialists briefed him on key challenges including administrative bottlenecks, obstacles to industrial growth and the problem of non-functional industrial plots.

Aslam said the provincial government was committed to resolving genuine issues faced by the industrial sector, adding that improving industrial productivity and creating employment opportunities remained a top priority.

The managing director Small Industries Development Board, Abdul Hamid Khan, and Numan Fayyaz also held detailed discussions with Kohat Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Rasheed Paracha.

The meeting focused on industrial development and investment-related concerns. The participants informed that certain elements were deliberately creating hurdles for industrial activity, causing huge losses to investors.

They demanded indiscriminate action against such elements and called for full protection for bona fide industrialists.

CIVIC PROBLEMS SOLUTION: The Kohat Division commissioner Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Tuesday conducted a field visit across the city’s old and densely populated neighbourhoods under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s Good Governance Roadmap (District Service Delivery), aiming to translate policy into on-ground relief for the residents.

The visit followed detailed consultations with local citizens at the commissioner’s office where officials from relevant departments and community representatives were present. Authorities inspected the drainage, encroachments, solid waste management, electricity, gas and drinking water issues to assess ground realities firsthand.

Shah stressed that resolving basic civic problems must go beyond paperwork and “cosmetic reporting,” calling for practical action backed by strict field monitoring. He expressed concern that some departments had previously submitted reports inconsistent with realities on the ground, contributing to persistent public grievances.

Directing the departments to adopt a coordinated and results-driven strategy, the commissioner ordered action against illegal electricity, gas and water connections and called for improved recovery of outstanding dues and tangible upgrades in urban services.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025