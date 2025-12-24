Elders vow to resist anti-peace elements, support security forces

BAJAUR: Tribal elders from Mandal area in Salarzai tehsil here on Tuesday announced that they would not tolerate the presence and movements of any anti-peace elements in their locality and pledged full cooperation with the administration and security forces in taking action against elements threatening peace.

The announcement came during a jirga held in Civil Colony in Khar during discussion on the recent unrest stemming from the “movement” of some anti-peace elements in the area bordering Mohmand district.

The jirga, attended by scores of elders from different tribes as well as political and social activists, was addressed by Khar tehsil council chairman and senior JUI-F leader Haji Said Badshah, elders Malik Mohammad Shah and Malik Tahsil Khan, and several others.

The participants, later joined by deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan along with Khar subdivision assistant commissioner Dr Sadiq Ali, said that the people of Mandal, known for their strong legacy of peace, would not tolerate the presence of terrorists or any elements disrupting peace and normalcy in the region.

DC says steps planned to eliminate troublemakers

“We, the people of Mandal, a historically peaceful area with a long record of resisting anti-peace elements, stand united against all those who attempt to disrupt peace in the region, whether terrorists or other miscreants,” an elder said.

He noted that the alleged movement of some miscreants in the mountainous areas along the neighbouring Mohmand district had caused concern among residents.

The participants, however, said the people of the Mandal region, comprising several villages, would not permit such elements to carry out anti-peace activities. They expressed confidence in their ability to prevent such movements on their own.

Addressing the jirga, DC Shahid Ali Khan appreciated the participants for vowing not to tolerate the movement of any anti-peace elements in their area and said that unity and such strong commitment were the best ways to defeat all forms of anti-peace elements.

He acknowledged that the Mandal region had witnessed tension over the past couple of days following reports of the movements of some miscreants in various hilly areas.

The DC, however, said there was no need for fear among residents as organised measures had been planned to eliminate such elements from the region.

He also dismissed concerns about the potential displacement of local residents due to the alleged action against these elements, saying the idea of displacement is completely unfounded, as no major operations are planned.

“There is no need for tension and concerns about displacement among the residents of Mandal, as we are working to curb the elements causing unrest through peaceful means,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025