Centre opens in Shangla hospital to support victims of sexual violence

SHANGLA: The local administration on Tuesday opened a centre at the District Headquarters Hospital, Alpuri, to provide comprehensive medical care and legal support to victims of sexual violence.

Shangla deputy commissioner Mohammad Fawad and district police officer Shah Hassan inaugurated the cell.

SP investigations Zahid Khan and district medical superintendent Dr Sajjad were also present on the occasion.

After the inauguration, the deputy commissioner and the DPO inspected various sections of the centre and reviewed the medical, forensic and legal facilities being provided.

They issued instructions to the relevant authorities to ensure immediate, dignified, and effective medical treatment, along with complete legal assistance for the victims, so that justice could be delivered without delay.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Fawad said the establishment of the centre was a major milestone for Shangla district. “This centre has been set up to ensure that victims receive prompt medical care, psychological support and legal assistance under one roof. The district administration is committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for affected individuals and ensuring that their cases are handled with sensitivity and professionalism,” he said.

DPO Shah Hassan said the centre would play a crucial role in strengthening investigations and ensuring justice.

“Proper medical examination and timely legal support are essential for effective prosecution. The police will work in close coordination with the health department to ensure that cases are handled efficiently and the rights of victims are fully protected,” he stated.

He added that strict action would be taken against those involved in crimes against women and children, stressing that such offences would not be tolerated.

The district administration and the police also reaffirmed their resolve to work jointly for the protection, honour and dignity of women and children, and for safeguarding basic human rights.

Officials said the centre would provide a safe, reliable and victim-friendly facility, marking an important step towards improving access to justice and support services in Shangla district.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025