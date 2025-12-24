Experts urge caution to prevent burn injures

PESHAWAR: Experts at a symposium have expressed concern over the soaring burn incidents and have called for preventive measures to ensure safety of women and children, the main victims from avoidable complications including lifelong disabilities and disfigurement of the bodies.

“We should not allow children in the kitchen nor should women substitute head coverings with caps, as data clearly shows the link between these practices and fatal burn incidents,” said Prof Obaidullah, head of the Plastic Surgery Department at North West General Hospital, during a symposium at the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) on Tuesday.

Prof Obaid said that people should keep low-cost fire extinguishers in their houses, which are available in the market that could be used in case of fire eruption.

According to him, the facilities for burns patients aren’t enough given the quantum of incidents and the only way to stay safe is to adhere to preventive measures. The event entitled “Environmental Precautions for Domestic Users and Industry”, organised by the Burns and Plastic Surgery Centre (BPSC) focused on measures required to put brakes on burns injuries caused by fire, hot water, gas heaters and cylinders and pressure cookers etc.

60pc increase in burn admissions in hospitals reported since 2020

The event aimed to address the rising incidence of burn injuries by promoting occupational safety, domestic burn prevention and the mitigation of environmental hazards, Prof Tehmeedullah, BPSC’s director, said.

According to him Pakistan faces approximately 1.3 to 1.5 million burn incidents annually.

“Nearly 60pc increase in burn admissions has been recorded since 2020, with a significant peak occurring during the winter months,” said Prof Tehmeed, who also president of Pakistan Association of Plastic Surgeons. He emphasized that burns are not only physically devastating but also financially draining, with treatment costs in private settings reaching up to Rs700, 000 to Rs2.4m per patient.

He also proposed to ban gas kits in school vans and public transport to prevent mass casualty incidents.

Health minister Khaliqur Rehman, who was chief guest on the occasion, said the government will extend all-out support to scale up awareness regarding prevention of burn incidents and treatment facilities. The government was committed to preventive healthcare and workplace safety, he said.

Dr Sylvia Ali Khan discussed the burn trauma and its psychological impact on the life of victims.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025