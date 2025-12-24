Illegal ice fishing in Kunhar River threatens endangered trout

MANSEHRA: Illegal ice fishing, which poses a serious threat to endangered trout fish, is continuing unabated in Kunhar River following the recent snowfall in the Kaghan Valley.

“I have witnessed ice fishing where hunters use strips of nets and retrieve the caught trout from holes beneath snow-covered water,” Hasnain Nisar, a local resident, told reporters on Tuesday.

The trout fish, which is considered among the tastiest, is found only in the Kunhar River.

“This is the breeding season for the endangered indigenous trout species, and fishing through nets or carving watercourses from the Kunhar River is an attempt to drive it towards extinction,” Mr Nisar said.

He said trout fish was sold during the tourism season for over Rs5,000 per kilogramme in Naran and rest of the valley. “Though some civic agencies working in Kaghan Valley claim to have released trout fry into the Kunhar River for breeding in recent years, no practical work has so far been launched for its evolution and preservation in the true sense,” Mr Nisar added.

Another resident said certain groups remained active throughout the entire summer season, carrying out illegal fishing through nets and other prohibited methods, while the recent snowfall had provided them another opportunity for ice fishing.

“Though the entry of locals and tourists is strictly prohibited beyond Kaghan town, these groups have been sneaking into Naran and adjoining areas for ice fishing since the snowfall, but the fisheries and other departments have yet to take legal action,” he said.

CLASSES IN SCHOOL DEMANDED: Residents of Sorband area of Torghar district on Tuesday demanded of the government to resume classes at the only school in the area, as it continued to be closed depriving children of education.

“The school was closed years ago for maintenance after the building developed cracks, but has yet to be made operational,” Arshad Alam, a local resident, told reporters.

He said it was the only primary school for both girls and boys in the Sorband and adjoining villages.

He added that the issue had been taken up with the education department and local lawmakers, but to no avail. The residents demanded that the chief minister direct the education department to appoint teachers and other staff to launch classes at the school at the earliest.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025