Dera police review churches security

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: District police are taking concrete steps to ensure effective security arrangements for churches ahead of Christmas celebrations.

In this regard, the city division superintendent of police (SP), Ali Hamza, along with DSP security Siddiqullah Khan, on Tuesday visited various churches located within the city and reviewed security arrangements.

According to the police spokesman, in line with directives of the DPO, they inspected the deployment of police personnel, checked entry and exit points and assessed overall security measures at the churches.

They closely reviewed duty performance and preparedness of the police force assigned to ensure the safety of worshippers.

The officers instructed the deployed personnel to remain alert at all times, maintain strict vigilance over suspicious individuals and activities and ensure effective patrolling in and around the churches.

JOINT OPERATION LAUNCHED: In a bid to safeguard public lives and ensure commuter convenience, the Tank police in collaboration with the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) launched a joint operation against transport rule violations.

The drive was conducted on the special instructions of DPO Tank Shabbir Hussain Shah and the deputy commissioner, Tanveer Ahmed. As part of the operation, traffic police incharge Asmatullah Khan Kundi along with RTA officials inspected coaches and buses operating on the Tank–Dera Route.

The inspection focused on vehicles using illegal LPG cylinders, overcharging passengers beyond the notified fares and carrying passengers in excess of the permitted capacity.

Several coaches were found violating regulations and were proceeded against under the law.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025