Elders agree on community policing to resolve issues

KHYBER: Tribal elders in Jamrud in collaboration with police agreed to resolve local issues and disputes through community policing.

The understanding was reached between police officials and Jamrud tribal elders during a khuli kutchehri (open session) on Tuesday as part of the open door policy of Khyber police.

During the khuli kutchehri, police officials and tribal elders adopted a joint and clear cut point of view about complete eradication of social evils such as use of illegal drugs, aerial firing, usury and gambling.

Police officials made it clear that no leniency would be shown to violators of law and advised the local elders to refrain for asking any favour for such anti-social elements.

It was also agreed during the meeting that efforts would be made to resolve local issues through mutual consultations while adhering to time-tested tribal customs and traditions.

Meanwhile, police officials in Landi Kotal also announced indiscriminate action against those involved in usury and on-line games and insisted that those involved in such illegal activities would be brought to justice.

In a visit to district press club in Landi Kotal on Tuesday, they declared to observe zero tolerance against all anti-social activities and that no concession would be made with anyone challenging the writ of the law.

They said that excessive involvement of local youth in on-line games was negatively affecting their lives and were also creating serious rifts in the society which the police would not allow to succeed.

They announced that a crackdown would be launched against drug dealers, particularly those trafficking in ice and ecstasy pills, which have become a persistent problem in society and can no longer be tolerated under any circumstances.

They called upon the local journalist community to help police in identifying the social evils and suggest corrective measures to rid the society of the same.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2025