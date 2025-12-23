E-Paper | July 10, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Not neglected’

From the Newspaper Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

There was no issue of the paper on Dec 23, 1950 on account of Eid Milad. The following excerpt has been taken from the previous day’s edition.

MYMENSINGH: The solemn assurance that so long as he was Prime Minister of Pakistan he would not allow East Pakistan to be treated unjustly by the Central Government, was given by Mr Liaquat Ali Khan addressing the Council of the East Pakistan Provincial Muslim League here yesterday [Dec 21]. Maulana Akram Khan, President of the Provincial Muslim League, presided.

Mr Liaquat Ali Khan was replying to criticism levelled against the Central Govern­ment as well as the report of the Basic Pri­nci­ples Committee by the League Councillors who spoke earlier in the day. They charged the Central Government with neglecting the interests of East Pakistan and demanded full autonomous powers for the province.

They also vehemently attacked the Basic Principles Committee report describing it as “undemocratic and un-Islamic” and suggested that the Centre sought to assume autocratic powers in the constitution.

“I cannot accept the allegation that the Cen­tral Government has neglected East Pak­is­tan,” declared the PM. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe