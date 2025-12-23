From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Not neglected’

There was no issue of the paper on Dec 23, 1950 on account of Eid Milad. The following excerpt has been taken from the previous day’s edition.

MYMENSINGH: The solemn assurance that so long as he was Prime Minister of Pakistan he would not allow East Pakistan to be treated unjustly by the Central Government, was given by Mr Liaquat Ali Khan addressing the Council of the East Pakistan Provincial Muslim League here yesterday [Dec 21]. Maulana Akram Khan, President of the Provincial Muslim League, presided.

Mr Liaquat Ali Khan was replying to criticism levelled against the Central Govern­ment as well as the report of the Basic Pri­nci­ples Committee by the League Councillors who spoke earlier in the day. They charged the Central Government with neglecting the interests of East Pakistan and demanded full autonomous powers for the province.

They also vehemently attacked the Basic Principles Committee report describing it as “undemocratic and un-Islamic” and suggested that the Centre sought to assume autocratic powers in the constitution.

“I cannot accept the allegation that the Cen­tral Government has neglected East Pak­is­tan,” declared the PM. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025