From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Terrorists in Tripoli

VIENNA: An Austrian airlines DC-9 with five terrorists and their hostages aboard landed in Tripoli, Libya, this evening [Dec 22], the airline company announced here. The plane was believed … to be heading for a number of Arab capitals, and that the hostages would be released one by one… . …There are said to be on board the plane the Oil Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Libya, Algeria, Iraq and Iran, as well as several other officials… . …Mr Salah Khalaf, a leader of Fatah, the biggest organisation within the PLO [reportedly said] that the [terrorist] operation aimed to harm the gains made by the Arabs and Palestinians in international forums. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Rawalpindi,] Cambodia and Pakistan tonight expressed the hope that the current visit of Prince Norodom Sihanouk would further strengthen the friendship between the two countries. “I hope that my current visit to your glorious Islamic Republic will serve to strengthen the ties of friendship, solidarity and multiform co-operation between our two countries,” he said in reply to a welcome address by President Fazal Elahi Chaudhry at a banquet hosted for him.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025