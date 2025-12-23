Geopolitics and the poor man’s burden

AS the world moves towards 2026, the momentum of global geopolitics is already set. The defining trends of the coming year have been shaped decisively in 2025 — a year marked by intensifying strategic competition, economic weaponisation and rapid technological disruption.

These shifts are best reflected in the National Security Strategies published by the United States and the United Kingdom this year, which together signal a decisive break from the post-Cold War order towards a more fragmented and contested world.

Massive central bank purchases of gold, the continued freezing of Russian assets, the protracted war in Ukraine drawing Europe deeper into confrontation, rising tensions over Taiwan, Japan’s increasingly assertive security posture, and the accelerated development of artificial intelligence (AI) and central bank digital currencies together point to structural changes that will increasingly shape global economic and political life in 2026.

The US National Security Strategy, released last month, represents one of the most significant shifts in American foreign policy since World War II. For decades, Washington pursued an outward-looking approach — building alliances, underwriting global security, and anchoring the international economic system. The new strategy marks a decisive inward turn and signals the effective end of Pax Americana. It prioritises narrowly defined national interests, emphasises transactional relationships over enduring commitments, focuses on domestic re-industrialisation, and places renewed emphasis on the Western Hemisphere. While adopting a relatively softer posture towards Russia, it clearly identifies China as the primary strategic competitor.

This approach contrasts sharply with the UK’s National Security Strategy that was published in June. London continues to view Russia as the principal threat to Western security, exposing growing fractures within the Western alliance.

While Washington explores selective accommodation with Moscow, European states remain deeply alarmed by Russian actions. At the same time, Western distrust of China has intensified. Germany’s decision to remove Huawei equipment from its 5G networks — at a cost exceeding two billion euros — demonstrates the willingness of major economies to absorb significant economic losses in the name of national security. Together, these developments point to a reordering of global alignments and the steady fragmen-tation of the international system.

The US strategy openly reflects realist thinking. As Henry Kissinger observed, American foreign policy is driven not by permanent friendships, but by permanent interests. Strategic thinkers, such as Kissinger and Zbigniew Brzezinski, long warned that a close Russia-China align-ment would pose the greatest challenge to American power.

Ironically, sustained Western pressure has helped bring about precisely such an outcome, raising questions about whether Washington’s inward turn is accelerating the emergence of a multipolar world.

For Pakistan, the implications are severe. The country faces economic stagnation, declining exports, and a heavy debt burden. While Pakistan relies on China for military capability and security support, its economic survival depends on access to Western markets — particularly the US — and on institutions such as the Interna- tional Monetary Fund (IMF). Navigating this critical contradiction requires careful balance.

Economic resilience must, therefore, be Pakistan’s overriding priority, alongside pragmatic diplomacy, sustained reforms, export-led growth, and internal reconci-liation to maintain peace at home. In a fragmenting global order, strategic balance — domestic and international — is no longer optional; it is essential.

Adil Hanif Godil

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025