E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Suppressing voices

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THE rights of employees in the financial institution sector are widely overlooked, primarily due to the employer-driven approach that dominates the industry. The key regulators — the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) — appear to have failed to establish any dedicated employee grievance tribunal, and they have also not issued any comprehensive circular addressing employee grievances, as they routinely do in other regulatory areas.

As a result, banks, microfinance banks and development finance institutions (DFIs) frequently violate rights of employee in various forms, and most institutions lack a formal and transparent mechanism to handle such grievances. Whistle-blower policies, where they exist, are often drafted merely to satisfy regulatory requirements or avoid penalties, and in many cases, are kept hidden from employees.

When an employee attempts to raise a genuine grievance, the management often begins sidelining or cornering that individual, creating an environment that pushes them towards resignation or seeking employment elsewhere. Such a culture not only suppresses employees’ voices, but also fuels fear, insecurity and mistrust within the workplace.

The absence of a safe and functional grievance-handling structure contributes directly to employee fatigue, mental stress and hypertension, especially in an industry already associated with long working hours and high-pressure roles.

Without a regulatory mechanism or institutional support, employees remain vulnerable, and the overall wellbeing of the workforce continues to deteriorate.

Syed Muhammad Hasan Baqar Rizvi
Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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