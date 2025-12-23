E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Strengthening SMEs

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DESPITE being the backbone of the national economy, contributing nearly 40 per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP) and employing a substantial portion of the workforce, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) continue to face many structural and legal challenges that restrict their growth and formalisation.

A significant number of SMEs still function outside the documented economy. This lack of formal structure limits their transparency, credibility and ability to access bank financing, government incentives and international markets.

Although the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced multiple reforms — including simplified online incorporation, reduced fee, and awareness sessions — the gap between policy and implementation remains wide. Many small business-owners lack legal literacy and financial manage-ment training, making compliance appear burdensome or unnecessary. As a result, they continue operating informally, often to their own detriment.

Formalisation is not merely a legal obligation; it is a gateway to growth. SMEs that comply with company law are better positioned to attract investors, enter into joint ventures, and participate in export opportunities. The SECP, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), chambers of commerce, and professional bodies must collaborate to launch structured training programmes, advisory centres and one-window facilitation services specifically tailored for SMEs.

Meanwhile, due targeted enforcement, especially with respect to companies that wilfully ignore compliance, is necessary to promote fairness and discourage tax evasion and corporate misuse.

If Pakistan aims at strengthening its economy, increasing exports and building global competitiveness, the only way to do that is by empowering SMEs through legal awareness, simplified regulations and robust compliance mechanisms.

A duly documented, transparent and well-regulated SME sector will not only provide stability, but also pave the way for sustained national economic growth.

Asad Ullah Taimur Muhmand
Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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