The BRT menace

THE inconvenience caused by the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project across University Road is rather serious, severe and irksome. The project has been under construction for several years, turning one of Karachi’s main routes into a constant zone of dust, noise and frustration.

The situation has become especially miserable for university and college students who use this road every day.

Pedestrians also face serious risks as footpaths are broken, crossings are blocked, and deep ditches filled with debris make it nearly impossible to walk safely. Many students have to walk long distances under the scorching sun, or through mud and puddles due to diverted traffic and a lot of construction barriers.

Public transport is irregular, rickshaw fares have doubled, and buses take long detours, forcing students to reach classes late or miss them altogether. Even emer-gency vehicles struggle to pass. The road looks more like a construction site than a public route, with no safety signs.

It is time the authorities realised that poor planning and overlapping projects are affecting citizens’ education, health and daily routine. Work should be better coordinated, pedestrian pathways must be secured, and existing projects should be completed before launching new ones.

Nafisa Younus

Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025