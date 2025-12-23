E-Paper | July 08, 2026

BUS FARE

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BUS FARE: The recently launched EV buses are clean and comfortable, and the routes are useful for daily travel. However, one small issue is causing trouble to both passengers and fare collectors: the Rs25 ticket price. Most people do not have exact coins, so they usually hand over Rs30, and the staff struggle because they also do not have enough coins to return change. A simple solution would be to round off the fare to a practical amount that people normally carry. The Punjab Mass Transit Authority and the Punjab Transport Department should look into the matter.

Muhammad Anfal
Islamabad

TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT: Every day, thousands of commuters get stuck on roads across Karachi. One of the biggest issues is lane discipline. Motorcyclists and drivers of cars, buses and rickshaws drive wherever they find space because there is rarely any traffic official present to stop them. Commercial vehicles openly violate signals, overload passengers, and block intersections, but no meaningful action is taken. Besides, there is chronic congestion on the roads because of street vendors, parked vehicles and encroachments. The traffic police force must focus their energies on managing the flow at least during peak hours. Karachi needs a stricter, modern and corruption-free traffic system.

Muhammad Murtaza Khan
Karachi

STREET CRIMES: Every day, people in major cities, especially Karachi and Lahore, are deprived of their mobile phones, wallets and even vehicles. This growing sense of insecurity has made people fearful of stepping out for routine activities. Despite repeated promises of improved policing, many areas remain poorly patrolled, and the response time is often pathetic. Rising unemployment and a lack of recreational opportunities have pushed many towards criminal activities. There is an urgent need to strengthen community policing, increase patrolling in high-risk areas, and implement stricter checks on illegal weapons. Additionally, creating jobs and youth engagement initiatives can help address the issue.

Rayyan Sheraz
Karachi

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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