E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Juniors’ achievement

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WHAT the seniors couldn’t achieve, the juniors have done with aplomb — and provided a shot in the arm for Pakistan cricket. The Pakistan Under-19 cricket team followed in the footsteps of the Shaheens by clinching the Asia Cup crown this year, thrashing India by a massive 191 runs in the final in Dubai on Sunday. Led by opener Sameer Minhas’ breathtaking 172, Pakistan posted a daunting 347 before bundling their arch-rivals for 156 in a one-sided showpiece match of the One-day tournament. The Under-19 team’s title triumph comes after Pakistan Shaheens, the country’s ‘A’ side, won the Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup last month. While the Shaheens beat India on their way to the final, where they prevailed against Bangladesh, the Under-19 side rebounded after a harrowing loss to India in the group stage before outclassing them in the title clash. The victory had echoes of Pakistan’s Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, which they won in similar style and remarkably the Under-19 team had the winning captain of that side, Sarfaraz Ahmed, as their mentor.

The successes of the junior teams also come after the men’s team endured three defeats to India, including the final, in the T20 Asia Cup in September. Those defeats seemed like a death-knell for Pakistan cricket with India reaffirming their status as the region’s biggest cricketing powerhouse. However, the youth sides have shown that Pakistan’s cricket is far from done and that its system — despite all its limitations, and in whatever way or form — continues producing talent. What the Under-19 team did right was, as head coach Shahid Anwer said after returning to a rapturous welcome, that they played ‘fearless, but not careless’ cricket. The team, with credit to the coaching staff, played according to the situation and the players were not overwhelmed by the situation. The future of Pakistan cricket seems bright and the next step for the team is the Under-19 World Cup in January; a tournament Pakistan last won in 2006 under Sarfaraz’s captaincy. Sarfaraz said that the current crop has the potential to do something big, while Shahid stressed that there is a need to ensure that these players stay in a ‘good bubble’ so the work on nutrition and grooming continues. That should now be the ultimate goal: channelling the players’ potential to achieve bigger things.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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Moud
Dec 23, 2025 11:00am
To go beyond this one achievement one has to be consistent and disciplened in the game.
Recommend 0
Dr. Shoaib
Dec 24, 2025 02:15am
Keep it up! Pakistan Zindabad Pakistan Paendabad
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