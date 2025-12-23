E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Saudi Arabia confers highest national honour on CDF

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Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz awards the King Abdulaziz Medal to Field Marshal Asim Munir.—PPI
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz awards the King Abdulaziz Medal to Field Marshal Asim Munir.—PPI

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia has conferred the Kingdom’s highest natio­nal honour, the King Ab­­dulaziz Medal Excellent Class, upon Chief of Defe­nce Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir in recognition of his central role in advancing defence cooperation, strategic co­­or­­dination, and institutio­nal linkages between Pak­istan and Saudi Arabia.

The medal was conferred on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir by Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, during his official visit to Saudi Arabia, according to a news release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The conferment of the medal underscores the depth of Pakistan-Saudi relations and the shared determination of both nations to further strengthen strategic cooperation in pursuit of regional and global peace,” it added.

“It also reflects his contributions toward regional peace and stability, including sustained collaboration in counter-terrorism and security.”

Field Marshal Munir called on Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during his official visit.

During the meeting, both sides held discussions on matters of mutual interest, including regional security dynamics, defence and military cooperation, strategic collaboration, and evolving geopolitical challenges, it further said.

The interaction reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly relations between the two countries.

The Saudi leadership conveyed its appreciation for Field Marshal Munir’s professionalism and strategic outlook, noting his commitment to strengthening the longstanding, brotherly ties between the two countries.

COAS Asim Munir expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for the honour, describing it as a reflection of the enduring bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He reaffirmed Pakis­t­a­n’s commitment to the se­­curity, stability, and prosperity of Saudi Arabia.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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