Two sisters found dead under mysterious circumstances in Lahore’s South Cantonment

LAHORE: Two young sisters were reportedly found dead on Monday in their home in South Cantonment area under mysterious circumstances while the family claimed that they ended their lives themselves as they were devastated by the murder of their elder sister in Kasur allegedly by her in-laws.

The bodies of Kiran (19) and Maryam (17) were shifted to the city morgue for postmortem.

It was mind-boggling for police as their father, Latif, claimed that his daughters had committed suicide by swallowing some poison.

He told the police that his elder daughter, Sumeera (25), had married a man in Kasur district a couple of years back. He said that her in-laws told him that she had committed suicide following some domestic issues.

However, Latif said he had lodged a murder case against her in-laws with the Kasur police and the investigations were underway.

According to Latif, the sudden murder of Sumeera had left Kiran and Maryam in a traumatic situation.

The police, however, rejected his claim and decided to register a murder case against unknown suspect (s) on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Mohammad Yasin.

A police officer said the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of the two young girls were very tricky which prompted them to go for investigation.

The most-concerning point of the incident was that the family had not brought the incident to the notice of the local police, he said.

“We came to know about the death of the two girls when Kasur police informed the Lahore police,” the officer said.

He said the South Cantonment SHO was immediately directed to visit the residence of Latif and initiate proceedings.

As the SHO rushed to the house, the locals informed him that the family had taken the bodies of the girls to Sheikhupura district, their native land, to bury them.

A team under the supervision of the SHO travelled to Sheikhupura and took into custody the bodies.

According to the FIR, the girls might have been killed and family members were concealing the facts.

During questioning, the family could not satisfy the police which decided to go for the postmortem.

Forensic experts who were also part of the visiting police team took some samples and sent them for analysis to dig out the cause of the death of the girls.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025