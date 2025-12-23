Local govt polls to be held on party basis, Punjab govt tells LHC

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that the local government (LG) elections in the province would be held on a “party basis”.

An assistant advocate general (AAG) shared this information about LG elections — which have been delayed for long and are not expected to be held before the second quarter of next year — during a hearing of petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-backed lawmaker Sheikh Imtiaz and others, who have challenged the Punjab Local Government Act 2025 (PLGA).

Contrary to the AAG’s claim, the local government law enacted in October states that the elections are to be held on a non-party basis.

But, the AAG submitted a report on behalf of the local government secretary, which said that any political party wishing to contest the LG polls “may allow its candidates to contest elections for any political office on its ticket”.

“Section 55 of the PLGA does not, in any manner, put any party at a disadvantage compared to others,” he said.

The reply said the mode of election provided for seats of general members of union councils under section 55 is not alien to the petitioners’ political party, which is neither at an inchoate stage of its political career nor novice in the matter of LG polls.

It claimed that fielding nine candidates in a multi-member ward is based upon the manner of election campaign forged by the political party and its vision to contest a winnable election.

The secretary’s reply clarified that the petitioners’ interpretation of the sections 55(4) and 55(5) of the PLGA-2025 is speculative and evasive that the law does not allow candidates to submit party certificates or contest elections as party candidates before the election.

It claimed that the petitioners’ interpretation is unfounded when sections 55 and 68 of the law are read together.

“Section 68 contains a defection clause, stating that a political party may declare an elected official who joined another party to have defected and if confirmed by the election commission, the official shall cease to hold office,” the reply added.

It explained that the provision in section 55(5) allowing returned candidates to join a political party is meant to apply only to individuals who contested the election as an independent candidate and not on a political party’s ticket.

The reply pointed out that in Khyber Pakhtunhwa province, the election to the village councils and neighbour councils as multi-member ward have been held on a non-party basis.

During the hearing, Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad asked whether the petitioners’ grievances had been addressed as the government itself was saying that the LG elections would be party-based.

In this regard, the petitioner’s lawyer said if that was the case, “then our concern to the extent of one point stands resolved”.

He requested that the government’s reply be made part of the record.

The petitioners were represented by advocates Azhar Siddique and Abuzar Salman Niazi.Justice Ahmad also heard Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Director General (Law) Khurram Shahzad, who said the ECP was a constitutional body “ready to fulfil its duties”.

“The commission had written nearly 80 letters to the government over the past four years regarding holding local government elections and will conduct polls under whatever law the government enacted,” he maintained.

“The Punjab government had given a Jan 10 deadline for election preparations,” the ECP official added.

At one point, Justice Ahmad questioned why the Punjab advocate general’s office had not submitted a formal reply to the petitions challenging the local government law. He directed the advocate general to submit a reply by Tuesday (today).

“Certain provisions of the impugned act appear to be inconsistent with the Constitution,” the judge further observed.

He also commented that the matter needed to be decided “promptly”.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025