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JI seeks powerful LG system

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LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has termed the Punjab Local Government Act undemocratic and oppressive, demanding the transfer of all powers to local governments in accordance with Article 140-A of the constitution and the holding of timely local body elections.

Addressing a book launch at Mansoora for “Syed Maududi and His Political Thought in the Context of Contemporary Ideas,” authored by Jamaat-e-Islami leader Dr Farid Ahmed Paracha, Rehman said the bureaucracy must function under elected representatives, not above them.

He criticised the ban on student unions, the absence of empowered local governments, and the dominance of family-based politics. He said both Punjab and Sindh are undermining democracy, claiming that while the local government system was crushed in Sindh, Punjab went even further with its new law, including proposals for non-party-based local elections.

The ceremony was also addressed by Jamaat-e-Islami Vice Emir Liaqat Baloch, PML-N leader Saad Rafique, senior journalist Mujib ur Rehman Shami, Principal Jamia Urwa-tul-Wusqa Syed Jawad Naqvi, and columnist Dr Hussain Ahmed Paracha.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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