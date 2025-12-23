ATC grants bail to PTI leader Mian Usman

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to PTI leader Mian Akram Usman in a case relating to an attack on Islamabad police outside Zaman Park residence of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.

ATC-III Judge Arshad Javed heard the bail plea and allowed the relief subject to furnish of surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

During the hearing, Advocate Salman Akram Raja presented arguments in support of the bail.

Racecourse police had registered the case regarding attack on the police.

NCCIA: A special court (central) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to three officials of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in a case of taking bribes from the wife of YouTuber Saadur Rehman alias Ducky Bhai.

Those granted bail include assistant director Mujtaba, inspector Ali Raza and sub-inspector Yasir Gujjar.

The court directed the suspects to submit surety bonds of Rs100,000 each for their release. However, the court rejected the bail plea of one suspect official, Salman Aziz.

Advocate Mohsin Cheema appeared on behalf of the suspects.

He said it was alleged that the suspects took a bribe of Rs9 million, however, the recovery amounted to Rs40 million. He maintained that the suspects were not involved in bribery.

He further stated that the case registered against the suspects pertains to taking monthly payments, but no affected person had come forward.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025