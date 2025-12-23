Transfers, postings

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday transferred and posted several civil servants.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Ghulam Saghir Shahid has been appointed as Punjab Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (COE-CVE) chief coordination officer on a deputation basis pursuant to the approval of the Punjab cabinet.

Home department special secretary Fazalur Rehman has been relieved of the charge of the post.

Youth Affairs and Sports Department Additional Secretary Mian Usman Ali has been transferred and directed to report to the S&GAD for further orders.

Gujranwala Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Shabbir Hussain Cheema has been transferred and posted as Youth Affairs and Sports Department additional secretary.

Gujranwala Horticulture Agency Director-General Nouman Hafeez has been transferred and posted as Gujranwala additional commissioner (revenue).

Gujranwala ADC (finance and planning) Shahid Abbas has been transferred and posted as Gujranwala Horticulture Agency DG.Phata Director Tanvir Murtaza has been transferred and posted as Faisalabad additional commissioner (coordination).

Faisalabad Additional Commissioner (coordination) Amir Raza has been transferred and posted as Phata director.

Zubair Ahmad Ejaz, who is at the disposal of the Punjab Food Authority, has been transferred and posted as Faisalabad additional commissioner (revenue).The services of Syed Munawar Abbas Bukhari, under transfer as director (programme), Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Punjab, have been placed at the disposal of the Punjab Food Authority on a deputation basis, for further adjustment.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025