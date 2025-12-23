E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Overvaluation hits exporters, importers

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TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Farooq Yousaf Sheikh has stressed the need to resolve valuation-related issues of importers and exporters on a priority basis.

In a zoom meeting with Dr Jahangir, Deputy Director Customs Valuation in Karachi on Monday, he said importers and exporters are still facing multiple challenges. He said valuation is one of the major hurdles in streamlining the import and export businesses. He said that IT is playing a key role in enhancing exports but irrational valuation of computers and IT related accessories has added undue burden on the traders.

“Importers have to bear additional financial burden due to overvaluation”, he said and added that it also enhances prices of IT-related gadgets within the country, adding load on new start-ups.

The FCCI head also pointed out overvaluation of micro fabric imported into the country and said that overvaluation had hit hard products manufactured with raw material for export purposes. He requested deputy director Customs to issue directives to resolve these issues.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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