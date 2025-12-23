Fog continues to disrupt trains schedule

LAHORE: The passengers at Lahore railway station continue to wait for hours after arrival and departure of various trains delayed because of the foggy weather and other technical issues on the way.

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways (Lahore Division), the trains including Karakoram express, Pak Business and Karachi express are among various trains facing delays in arriving at Lahore and departing for various destinations.

On Dec 22 (Monday), Karachi express departed around 30 minutes late and Pak Business departed late from Lahore for 45 minutes.

PRICE CONTROL: The district administration has intensified field operations to ensure the provision of affordable and quality essential items to citizens, with positive results beginning to emerge.

As a result of DC Lahore’s strict monitoring and continuous actions by price control magistrates, a significant reduction has been recorded in the prices of seven key vegetables, including onion, tomato, cabbage, and cucumber.

According to official data, the price of onion has decreased from Rs90 to 85, while the prices of tomato, cucumber, potato and cauliflower have decreased by Rs5 each, and cabbage and bottle gourd by up to Rs10.

Additionally, the prices of other fruits including apples, bananas, and guavas remain stable.

All assistant commissioners and magistrates have been directed to conduct daily surprise visits to markets and model markets and to deal with hoarders with an iron hand. He emphasised that official price lists must be displayed prominently at all shops and immediate action should be taken under the zero-tolerance policy against those violating pricing regulations.

The DC said implementing official rates is the top priority of the Lahore district administration and the business community should cooperate as responsible citizens.

For the convenience of citizens, the deputy commissioner control room number 03070002345 has also been activated, where complaints regarding overcharging are being addressed immediately.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025