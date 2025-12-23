E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Entry ticket dispute: Amusement park guards booked for detaining family

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SAHIWAL: Yousafwala Police registered a case against 20 security guards of an amusement park after they allegedly detained a family for two hours in one of the park rooms.

The incident occurred when a security guard found a child entering the Ajwa Fun Land without a ticket.

According to police, Ajwa Fun Land chief security guard Sarfaraz Pathan along with 19 members of his management staff, was booked under sections 342, 506, 354, 148, and 149 of the PPC on the complaint of a woman Anam Saeed. Despite the registration of the case, no arrests have been made so far.

Reports said Usman Shahzad, his wife Anam Saeed, and their three children Daud (12), Amina (11), and Yousaf (6) visited the park located in Ajwa City, village 84/5-L. The amusement park is owned by Shaukat Kuba who runs a famous naswar brand and a departmental store franchise in Sahiwal.

The incident took place when a security guard noticed that the youngest child did not have an entry ticket. The family offered to purchase the ticket, but the guard allegedly used abusive language, which led to a heated exchange.

Eyewitnesses reported that both sides engaged in verbal abuse. In the meantime, the additional management staff and security guards arrived at the scene. Instead of resolving the matter, they allegedly locked Anam and her children inside a hall. The situation grew tense until Anam managed to call the police helpline (15).

Police arrived at the scene and, after nearly two hours, rescued the family from the custody of the guards.

CHILDREN RESCUED: The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau has rescued 22 children and got them admitted to its rehabilitation centre.

Sara Ahmed, a psychologist at the bureau, told Dawn all the children were found in vulnerable conditions at various locations in Sahiwal.

The rescued children include: Mani (8), Muhammad Hussain (7), Ayaan (10), Ali Raza (7), Zain (11), Muhammad Ahmed (8), Allah Ditta (7), Samiullah (8), Azhar (11), Muzamil (9), Fasil (10), Sadiq (8), Rizwan (8), Abdur Rehman (9), Faizan (11), Mubashir Javed (10), Saleem (9), Zila Husnain (9), Farhan (10), Abid Ali (10), Rizwan (6), and Afzal (10).

According to sources, the children were recovered from multiple localities, including Kot Khadim Ali, Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, marble factory, small industrial area Shadman Chowk, Ada 86/6-R, 10/9-L Gadiayian, Bhulah Wali, Adda Shabeel, Adda Kameer, Adda Shrianwala Mor, and College Chowk.

CPWB District Officer Mr Adnan said the children have been admitted to the bureau’s rehabilitation centre.

Sara Ahmed said the bureau will also attempt to trace the parents of these children. In cases where parents wish to reclaim custody, they will be required to approach the court.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2025

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